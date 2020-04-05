Global  

Coronavirus Update: Healthy Coral Princess Passengers To Begin Disembarking

cbs4.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Hundreds of healthy cruise ship passengers are expected to disembark from the Coral Princess beginning Sunday for their journey home.
 CBS4's Carey Codd reports the passengers are being told to self-isolate for 14 days once they get home.

