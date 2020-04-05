Global  

New Orleans convention center official arrested after masks stolen from makeshift coronavirus hospital, police say

FOXNews.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The public safety director at the New Orleans convention center was arrested Friday after stealing several boxes masks meant for medical workers, according to officials.
Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
News video: Convention Center Preps

Convention Center Preps

 The Chattanooga Convention Center is about to become an emergency Covid-19 hospital.

