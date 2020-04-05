New Orleans convention center official arrested after masks stolen from makeshift coronavirus hospital, police say
Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The public safety director at the New Orleans convention center was arrested Friday after stealing several boxes masks meant for medical workers, according to officials.
Convention Center Preps
The Chattanooga Convention Center is about to become an emergency Covid-19 hospital.
