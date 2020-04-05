Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Step-By-Step Approach To Making Your Own Face Mask

Step-By-Step Approach To Making Your Own Face Mask

cbs4.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Since health care workers are in desperate need of surgical masks and N95 respirators, the public is being asked to make their own at home instead of buying them. Here are step-by-step instructions to help you craft one.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

givex57

Gilles 🇨🇦 Step-By-Step Approach To Making Your Own Face Mask https://t.co/3A4plSGfcq 18 minutes ago

KerwinWilliams1

Kerwin Williams @JC57029281 @RealCandaceO @GovNedLamont That is not the problem, it has been clarified, it is simply Candace's appr… https://t.co/H0KT3hA68I 2 days ago

Jonocarline

Jono @JustinTrudeau Millions of us are making the effort to "flatten the curve". There are some who are not. This underm… https://t.co/OVd8AEkfGd 3 days ago

Inku_Lux

Ines Kurschat RT @diego_bxl: This sounds like a classic 3-steps-forward-one-step-back Orban approach to me ... making his first move more acceptable by b… 4 days ago

thestrength_co

The Strength Co. RT @HornStrength: Are squats making your elbows ache? In our latest video, we’ll talk about the common error that causes tendonitis and sho… 4 days ago

foolmin8or

KP Hey Trump! Hey GOP! We need: Nationwide approach to shutdown. Feds to step up on testing. Stop stoking rumors and p… https://t.co/RNFcB6VGRj 4 days ago

HornStrength

Paul Horn Are squats making your elbows ache? In our latest video, we’ll talk about the common error that causes tendonitis a… https://t.co/oxssnGPNjX 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.