Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > "A backlog of funerals" in coronavirus' epicenter

"A backlog of funerals" in coronavirus' epicenter

CBS News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
"A lot of the COVID cases are more or less direct burials or direct cremation. But we do our best to serve the families," said one funeral director.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

James_Savage15

James_Savage RT @BojorquezCBS: Dispatches from the end of the frontline, where funeral directors say they're working days without sleep and running low… 1 day ago

myASDcalls

ASD "A backlog of funerals" in coronavirus' epicenter: https://t.co/RgYNYxjNvF #FuneralNews #Coronavirus https://t.co/hkeJHmMN3u 4 days ago

stephengandel

Stephen Gandel Read thread and ICYMI read @GrahamKates story from over the weekend: https://t.co/nsx3nrR5VG https://t.co/GDiN8IPgot 4 days ago

CherylMorelli5

Cheryl Morelli RT @CBSNews: "A backlog of funerals" in coronavirus' epicenter https://t.co/AlqVeoIOlh https://t.co/cr8IW2Cv3B 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.