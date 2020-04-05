A woman in Pennsylvania became the first person to be cited last week for violating the state's stay-at-home order meant to slow the spread of coronavirus, spurring questions from at least one state lawmaker on if the ticket went too far.

You Might Like

Tweets about this sean mackey RT @DJ2315: After Kristi Noem, the gov. of SD refused to issue a stay at home order, state representative Bob Glanzer dies from coronavirus… 16 seconds ago Michael Joyce RT @atDavidHoffman: Trump’s Surgeon General on Fox News just now downplaying coronavirus saying “Smoking kills more people.” And he would n… 17 seconds ago Betsy Ross 🇺🇸 Alabama joins states under coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/UbhkQp5lKq #FoxNews 26 seconds ago Patrick Reynolds RT @denverpost: NEW: Many of Denver's streets will close to vehicles Saturday to allow for pedestrian and bicycle traffic as residents weat… 43 seconds ago Corporal Ben/Paladin Dr. Anand Parekh, former Dep. Asst. Sec. for HHS, joined anchor Jon Scott on "Fox Report Weekend" to discuss the ef… https://t.co/lB7rFxzVuu 46 seconds ago Richard Lee Coronavirus stay-at-home order in Pennsylvania questioned after woman gets $200 ticket for taking drive… https://t.co/519xFCoDCC 51 seconds ago Tommy Kentucky judges order coronavirus patients, others to wear GPS ankle monitors for refusing to stay home https://t.co/pTPoivyGHh #FoxNews 1 minute ago trump CanadianBloodOnHisHands#UkraineCrash USAnow2 RT @MobBossTrump: IF TRUMP HAD DONE THE RIGHT THING... And issued a national stay-at-home order March 1st we’d be MORE than half way to th… 1 minute ago