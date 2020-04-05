Global  

Coronavirus stay-at-home order in Pennsylvania questioned after woman gets $200 ticket for taking drive

FOXNews.com Sunday, 5 April 2020
A woman in Pennsylvania became the first person to be cited last week for violating the state's stay-at-home order meant to slow the spread of coronavirus, spurring questions from at least one state lawmaker on if the ticket went too far.
