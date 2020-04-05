Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Over 3,500 Rental Cars Destroyed In Fire Near Southwest Florida International Airport

Over 3,500 Rental Cars Destroyed In Fire Near Southwest Florida International Airport

cbs4.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
A fire that spread across 15 acres destroyed more than 3,500 rental cars at the rental car overflow area of Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday, the Lee County Port Authority said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: WATCH: Massive Fire Near Southwest Florida International Airport

WATCH: Massive Fire Near Southwest Florida International Airport 01:10

 More than 3,500 rental cars at the rental car overflow area of the airport were destroyed.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FollowingtheT

🦚🔎FollowingtheTruth🔍🦚 RT @eileeneileenur: Fire erupted last night near Fort Myers Southwest Florida Int’l Airport, over 3,500 rental cars were destroyed by fire.… 3 seconds ago

mikeski1974

🇺🇸🐺⚔️Mike Ski ⚔️🐺🇺🇸 RT @TomPodolec: VIDEO Over 3,500 rental cars were destroyed by fire yesterday near Fort Myers Southwest Florida Int’l Airport. Charlotte Co… 49 seconds ago

ptsd1471

NOT A BOT ! RELEASE ME PLEASE RT @ChiNewsBench: @DebStev80504671 Using the magic of Google, I searched for "cars caught fire at the Fort Myers" 🤨 Over 3,500 rental ca… 3 minutes ago

Travelaviator

Travelaviator Over 3,500 #RentalCars #Destroyed In Fire Near Southwest #Florida International #Airport https://t.co/ze5pXhtwpY 3 minutes ago

HubertMelin

Hubert Melin ✈️🛩🚁 RT @breakingavnews: Over 3,500 rental cars destroyed by fire near Fort Myers Southwest Florida Int’l Airport (Video: lensmith22). https://t… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.