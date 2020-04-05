Global  

Today in History for April 5th

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Bomb strikes a West Berlin disco; Gen. Douglas MacArthur and billionaire Howard Hughes die; Educator Booker T. Washington born; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sets an NBA record; Katie Couric to become CBS anchor. (April 5)
 
👓 View full article
0
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: This Day in History: Kurt Cobain Dies By Suicide (Sunday, April 5th)

This Day in History: Kurt Cobain Dies By Suicide (Sunday, April 5th) 01:14

 This Day in History: Kurt Cobain Dies By Suicide April 5, 1994 The Nirvana frontman died by suicide in his Seattle home after struggling with drug addiction and depression for years. The rock icon had checked himself out of a Los Angeles rehab just a week earlier. His body wasn't discovered until...

