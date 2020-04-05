Global  

Gov. Cuomo: NY coronavirus deaths drop for first time but too early to tell what that means

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York's coronavirus death rates have dropped but it's still too early to tell what that means.
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update 38:09

 New York may already be at or near its apex of cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

