Coronavirus Help: Health Care Workers Eligible For Gas Discount At BP Or Amoco

cbs4.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
First responders and health care workers are eligible for a gas discount of 50 cents off per gallon the next time they fill up at BP or Amoco.
