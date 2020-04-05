Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

Denver Post Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the new coronavirus more than a week ago, was admitted to a hospital Sunday for tests.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms 00:39

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized for tests. Sunday, Downing Street said Johnson's admission was a 'precautionary step.' According to Reuters, Johnson was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the serious illness. On the advice of his...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoronavirusInf7

Coronavirus Info Ireland RT @FergalBowers: Former British prime minister Tony Blair said Boris Johnson's hospital situation is "hellish". He told Today: "I have eve… 2 seconds ago

MrDiddy85

❌Phillip 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 RT @MrDiddy85: The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to Hospital This Evening due to Coronavirus symptoms. Get well soon Bor… 3 seconds ago

wingmaster169

wingmaster RT @DarrenPlymouth: "I want to express our nation's well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he wages his own personal fight with the… 4 seconds ago

servant_777

Servant of God 777 RT @IndoPac_Info: #UK - Boris Johnson To Pull Out Of #Huawei 5G Contract Due To #CCP Misinformation CDMedia heard from 2 sources close to… 14 seconds ago

Angelamukii

Angela Mukii RT @FerdyOmondi: Breaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with coronavirus. 16 seconds ago

soltanimediaa

Amirhossein Soltani RT @nytimes: —A tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the coronavirus, and other big cats there appear ill —Queen Elizabeth II, in a r… 20 seconds ago

margare02726836

margaret flowers RT @kylegriffin1: LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says he's been admitted to the hospital suffering from coronavirus… 21 seconds ago

Vinny68582377

Vinny RT @TheMendozaWoman: If Boris Johnson is ill enough to have been admitted to hospital (rather than drs coming to Downing Street), then the… 23 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.