UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to ramp up coronavirus testing and ensure more protection for NHS staff. Universal Credit applications have soared, with almost one million applications in the last two weeks. UN Climate Talks have been postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak and Wimbledon...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bittu Sood 🗨️ RT @PA: US President Donald Trump has said "all Americans are praying" for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been taken to hospital for… 10 seconds ago
Ruhimbana Richard RT @XHNews: #BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the government after being hospitalized because of persist… 16 seconds ago
Patrick Dunleavy RT @StigAbell: Being Prime Minister is a job, a hugely vital job, but just a job. Boris Johnson is sick, he has a pregnant partner; he shou… 19 seconds ago
Michelle Chia RT @BBCBreaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.c… 20 seconds ago