UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with coronavirus

Bittu Sood 🗨️ RT @PA: US President Donald Trump has said "all Americans are praying" for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been taken to hospital for… 10 seconds ago

Ruhimbana Richard RT @XHNews: #BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the government after being hospitalized because of persist… 16 seconds ago

Patrick Dunleavy RT @StigAbell: Being Prime Minister is a job, a hugely vital job, but just a job. Boris Johnson is sick, he has a pregnant partner; he shou… 19 seconds ago

Michelle Chia RT @BBCBreaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.c… 20 seconds ago

Juan Marín RT @WhiteHouse: President @realDonaldTrump expressed America's well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a speedy recovery. https://t… 21 seconds ago

Dr.Spock Brexiteer RT @SkyNews: US President Donald Trump sends his well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has spent the night in an NHS hospital fo… 27 seconds ago

The awesome Chris 😜 RT @coronaviruscare: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus, has been hospitalized as a precautionary… 29 seconds ago