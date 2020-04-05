Global  

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with coronavirus

Denver Post Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the new coronavirus more than a week ago, was admitted to a hospital Sunday for tests.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 02:20

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to ramp up coronavirus testing and ensure more protection for NHS staff. Universal Credit applications have soared, with almost one million applications in the last two weeks. UN Climate Talks have been postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak and Wimbledon...

Tweets about this

Bittu_Sood_

Bittu Sood 🗨️ RT @PA: US President Donald Trump has said "all Americans are praying" for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been taken to hospital for… 10 seconds ago

Ruhimba

Ruhimbana Richard RT @XHNews: #BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the government after being hospitalized because of persist… 16 seconds ago

PJDunleavy

Patrick Dunleavy RT @StigAbell: Being Prime Minister is a job, a hugely vital job, but just a job. Boris Johnson is sick, he has a pregnant partner; he shou… 19 seconds ago

MichelleChia10

Michelle Chia RT @BBCBreaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.c… 20 seconds ago

jumanri87

Juan Marín RT @WhiteHouse: President @realDonaldTrump expressed America's well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a speedy recovery. https://t… 21 seconds ago

DrSpock_Brexit

Dr.Spock Brexiteer RT @SkyNews: US President Donald Trump sends his well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has spent the night in an NHS hospital fo… 27 seconds ago

ChristianZappel

The awesome Chris 😜 RT @coronaviruscare: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus, has been hospitalized as a precautionary… 29 seconds ago

melikeal_

Melike Al RT @CNN: BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital for coronavirus tests, according to a statement released… 32 seconds ago

