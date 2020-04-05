Global  

Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
A four-year-old tiger in the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for coronavirus after developing symptoms.
 
News video: Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:37

 The Bronx Zoo announced on Sunday that a Malayan tiger has tested positive for coronavirus, and that other big cats are showing symptoms. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports

Tweets about this

szlava97

sol l RT @Jerusalem_Post: A tiger at the #Bronx Zoo in #NewYork City has tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the novel #coronav… 9 seconds ago

GermaineMenez

ً RT @cnnphilippines: JUST IN: 4-year-old tiger named Nadia tests positive for coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 in humans https://t.co/yKWw… 18 seconds ago

Tallest_Million

🇳🇬Owhonigho Million🇳🇬 RT @SkyNews: A tiger in a New York zoo has tested positive for #coronavirus and three others are showing symptoms of the highly contagious… 22 seconds ago

crzyfkinworld

🌸FEISTY🌸 A tiger at the Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/Kg1nOCGVMh 23 seconds ago

biggroovyy

ɢʀøøᴠy 🕺🏾 RT @R_H_Ebright: "tiger..was tested..after developing..dry cough and..decrease in appetite" "Six other cats at..zoo, including..sister..,… 23 seconds ago

socalmd54

Stay the F Home #WarrenDemocrat🗽 RT @CBSNews: Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at New York City zoo, first case of its kind in the U.S. https://t.co/NtLo4H0ymd https://… 24 seconds ago

IntrepidVisions

Ree Chambers RT @TMZ: Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive for Coronavirus, First U.S.-Based Animal https://t.co/HvVkXvYOlm 34 seconds ago

daneenhammgmai1

[email protected] RT @KTLA: Tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19, believed to be 1st animal infection in U.S. https://t.co/a9nUzPRzs8 40 seconds ago

