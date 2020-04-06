2 Workers From Same Walmart Store Die After Contracting The Coronavirus

Walmart is due to begin enforcing social distancing in its stores to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Business Insider, Walmart stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet of space.
To ensure a lower human density in the stores, Walmart employees will...
