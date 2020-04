Trump: US praying for Johnson amid hospitalization

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

President Donald Trump is sending well wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after news broke earlier Sunday that he had been admitted to a hospital with the new coronavirus. (April 5)

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 18 hours ago Trump leads well wishes as Johnson goes to hospital 00:48 US President Donald Trump echoes messages of support from British MPs to Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister was taken to hospital as he continues to suffer coronavirus symptoms. "He's a friend of mine, he's a great gentlemen and a great leader," Mr Trump said.