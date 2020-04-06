Global  

Inmates, Staff On Edge As COVID-19 Spreads Through Federal Prisons

NPR Monday, 6 April 2020
Coronavirus is rapidly spreading, and the Bureau of Prisons says at least 138 inmates and 59 members of staff have tested positive. One of the hardest hit facilities is in Louisiana.
