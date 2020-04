N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Reports A Drop In Number Of Coronavirus Deaths Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

New York's governor on Sunday reported a drop in the number of daily deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus. He stressed it was too early to tell what that means for the long term. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 11 hours ago Gov. Cuomo: Coronavirus Apex May Be Close In NYS 02:13 Gov. Cuomo says while the number of cases continues to rise, the number of deaths and hospitalizations are down, perhaps a sign that the apex of the outbreak in New York state is close. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports You Might Like

Tweets about this