Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for the coronavirus
Monday, 6 April 2020 () A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said Sunday. (April 6)
According to Reuters, a 4-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tested positive for coronavirus.
Officials believe that the tiger got sick after exposure from an asymptomatic zoo employee.
Paul Calle, chief veterinarian at the Bronx Zoo said, “This is the first time that any of...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
♻️ Manuel Pérez-Alonso 🌎 Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at Bronx Zoo, first known case in the world https://t.co/2RRvjScL7x 7 seconds ago
Jeeves RT @florian_krammer: Wow. I guess we need to stay at least 6 feet away from tigers too. No, seriously, this is bad. https://t.co/B36jEmG3q2 11 seconds ago
Oodie RT @washingtonpost: Coughing tiger at the Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus, a "first case of its kind" in U.S. https://t.co/vVS9a1r… 12 seconds ago
MISS MUSIC Watch "Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus" on YouTube https://t.co/M2RTHcjZpY 13 seconds ago
Campbell #BanHuaweiChina5G RT @catturd2: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus in first believed US animal case ????????
Come the F..k on!
This BS is j… 22 seconds ago