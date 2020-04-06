Global  

Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for the coronavirus

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said Sunday. (April 6)
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:36

 According to Reuters, a 4-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tested positive for coronavirus. Officials believe that the tiger got sick after exposure from an asymptomatic zoo employee. Paul Calle, chief veterinarian at the Bronx Zoo said, “This is the first time that any of...

