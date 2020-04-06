Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > WrestleMania 36 — how WWE pro wrestlers with Colorado ties fared

WrestleMania 36 — how WWE pro wrestlers with Colorado ties fared

Denver Post Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
No crowd? No problem. Pro wrestling carried on this past weekend with World Wrestling Entertainment's WrestleMania 36. And a pair of performers with Colorado ties took centerstage. Here's how they fared.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Zachwhite88

TSF Zach White(POSTPONED) RT @JDfromNY206: I always appreciate the wrestlers and the talent. Always. It's always creative with me. The 2020 version of #WrestleMania… 3 minutes ago

thomasjalbano

Tom Albano McIntyre said the doctors at WWE checked wrestlers at door, followed CDC guidelines. Says he was impressed with wha… https://t.co/uONDa1O5Ym 10 minutes ago

lilly040611

LILLY RT @Journeyman__jay: Dear WWE wrestlers, Thank you. During a global crisis, you all helped get our minds off the horrible situation we're… 34 minutes ago

Dildosw54446998

wonky willy the 3rd Watching wrestlemania with my boy. Why the***do some wrestlers wear jeans 🤢. Imagine how restricting they are an… https://t.co/D0PypINlgH 55 minutes ago

CKDunn67

.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐡. As confusing as it was, it was weirdly entertaining. 🤷🏼‍♂️ I’ll take it over your typical AEW “workrate” bullshit… https://t.co/qNe9r1HChD 1 hour ago

TPhatstaks

ThePhatstaks RT @CalypsoVibes: GRAB YOUR Dinner & PULL UP! We are hostin #WWE PPV Party come see the community wrestlers we created. Let me lift ur spir… 2 hours ago

pat_speed

Pat speed #WrestleMania over the two night was overall freakin fun time with miss-steps and feeling ins some matches that it… https://t.co/uUH7tKfpiA 2 hours ago

coronapocaIypse

Coronapocalypse Now 😷 Look at these pro wrestlers throwing caution to the wind during a pandemic. You don’t see pro basketball players li… https://t.co/yXMzYAY4MW 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.