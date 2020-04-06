Global  

‘Too Naive Or Too Stupid To Be CO’: Leaked Speech Transcript Shows Navy Sec Modly Trashing Fired Carrier Captain To Group Of Sailors

Daily Caller Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Thomas Modly bashed the media and the broken "chain of command"
VampireMuffnMan

Vampy -Mostly Harmless, Don't Panic. #ImpeachedPAB RT @FPWellman: I have heard the recording of the Acting SecNav speech to the crew of the TR. When he calls Crozier “too naive or too stupid… 1 second ago

absinthe

What are men to rocks and mountains RT @johnismay: SECNAV bashes CO he fired as “too naïve or too stupid to be a commanding officer” if he thought a letter he wrote to help hi… 2 seconds ago

juanrive

Juan Rivera RT @JackDetsch: Just in: Navy official pushes back on leak of Acting SecNav Modly remarks criticizing fired Capt. Crozier as "too stupid or… 2 seconds ago

loribrrn

LoriBRRN RT @tedlieu: Dear @SECNAV Modly: You called Capt Crozier “too naive or too stupid” for not knowing his private letter would be leaked. Now… 2 seconds ago

esanderson

Eric Anderson RT @washingtonpost: Acting Navy secretary says ousted captain leaked concerns to media, or was "too naive or too stupid to command a ship"… 3 seconds ago

tdean57StL

t.dean 🆘 RT @RightIsRay: @FPWellman You don’t get carrier command by being either naive or stupid. “Moldy” just slandered Crozier in front of his cr… 4 seconds ago

giraffitalia

Laura Vuolo @johnismay @maddow @JournoGeoffZ @NYTimesAtWar @SECNAV both too naive And too stupid it seems. #hecanthandlethetruth 4 seconds ago

Stever0020

Steve RT @jsolomonReports: Acting Navy secretary unloads on fired skipper of USS Theodore Roosevelt. ‘Too stupid, too naive' to be in charge http… 4 seconds ago

