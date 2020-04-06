Global  

UK’s Boris Johnson “in good spirits” after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus, stays in charge

Denver Post Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was in good spirits Monday after spending the night in a London hospital after being admitted with the new coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tributes flood in for Boris Johnson after Covid-19 hospital admission

Tributes flood in for Boris Johnson after Covid-19 hospital admission 01:04

 Tributes have flooded in for Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister was admitted to hospital as his coronavirus symptoms persisted.

