Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > British Open canceled, Masters move to November in major rescheduling

British Open canceled, Masters move to November in major rescheduling

Denver Post Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945, golf officials announced Monday as they tried to reconfigure a major championship schedule that would end with the Masters being played two weeks before Thanksgiving.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SONTHighlights

Sports ON Tap The Masters in November? If all holds up golf will look a lot different this year ⛳️ https://t.co/bcZwhsMgsO 3 minutes ago

avoidchaos

Lori Holland RT @BostonGlobe: Golf majors schedule recast: British Open canceled; Masters moved to November https://t.co/JLbwyJusdi 11 minutes ago

zachdworakPGA

Zach Dworak RT @JoelMBeall: BREAKING: As @GolfDigest reported last week, British Open is canceled, formally expected today. Other announcements: Tour… 13 minutes ago

fox6now

FOX6 News The British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945, golf officials announced Monday. https://t.co/DfNCusJepj 14 minutes ago

CBS4Indy

CBS4 Indy Masters moved to November, British Open canceled in major rescheduling https://t.co/P1ByR4gDjH 16 minutes ago

WilJames

WilJames British Open canceled, Masters to November in major rescheduling https://t.co/igssQtluJA 17 minutes ago

KCRNewspapers

Record Newspapers “We hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta commu… https://t.co/QWbL3ne7nU 18 minutes ago

StribSports

Star Tribune Sports British Open canceled, Masters to November in major golf rescheduling. https://t.co/aQCJ5B1uCc 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.