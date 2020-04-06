British Open canceled, Masters move to November in major rescheduling

The British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945, golf officials announced Monday as they tried to reconfigure a major championship schedule that would end with the Masters being played two weeks before Thanksgiving.

