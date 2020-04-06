Cuomo: 'a possible flattening of the curve' as New YorkÂ tops 130,000 coronavirus cases

New York added another 8,658 confirmed coronavirus cases, climbing to more than 130,000 cases in the state since the pandemic hit.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Susan RT @CNNnewsroom: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in his state has been "effectively flat for two d… 11 minutes ago 🇺🇸Eliza 🌈 🌊 RT @NewsandGuts: Andrew Cuomo gives the slightest glimmer of hope, saying the number of COVID-19 deaths in NY has been "effectively flat fo… 44 minutes ago tony a RT @ABC: NEW: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says total hospitalizations, ICU admissions and daily intubations are down. "Those are all good s… 49 minutes ago John Asbury RT @Newsday: The top story on @Newsday's Tuesday front page: Coronavirus cases have increased 8,658 statewide since Sunday, even as the tra… 54 minutes ago Newsday The top story on @Newsday's Tuesday front page: Coronavirus cases have increased 8,658 statewide since Sunday, even… https://t.co/xkBPPHsRfY 1 hour ago Marcello Cabezas RT @mj_lee: News: Gov. Cuomo says we may be seeing the start of a "possible flattening of the curve" in New York. He says: - # of hospital… 1 hour ago bekcirustem RT @ChristinaMR: Gov. Cuomo suggests ‘possible flattening’ of New York coronavirus curve #NYC #nys #coronavirus https://t.co/X5SEDKMLV8 1 hour ago Johanna Bizub RT @JesseRodriguez: Gov. Cuomo says there is a possible flattening of the curve in the death toll for the past 24 hours; total number of ho… 1 hour ago