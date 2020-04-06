Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Cuomo: 'a possible flattening of the curve' as New YorkÂ tops 130,000 coronavirus cases

Cuomo: 'a possible flattening of the curve' as New YorkÂ tops 130,000 coronavirus cases

Newsday Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
New York added another 8,658 confirmed coronavirus cases, climbing to more than 130,000 cases in the state since the pandemic hit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Says Curve Of New Coronavirus Cases Flattening

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Says Curve Of New Coronavirus Cases Flattening 01:39

 Cleve Bryan reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ohsusannahr

Susan RT @CNNnewsroom: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in his state has been "effectively flat for two d… 11 minutes ago

KEliza2017

🇺🇸Eliza 🌈 🌊 RT @NewsandGuts: Andrew Cuomo gives the slightest glimmer of hope, saying the number of COVID-19 deaths in NY has been "effectively flat fo… 44 minutes ago

casanovaguri

tony a RT @ABC: NEW: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says total hospitalizations, ICU admissions and daily intubations are down. "Those are all good s… 49 minutes ago

johnasbury

John Asbury RT @Newsday: The top story on @Newsday's Tuesday front page: Coronavirus cases have increased 8,658 statewide since Sunday, even as the tra… 54 minutes ago

Newsday

Newsday The top story on @Newsday's Tuesday front page: Coronavirus cases have increased 8,658 statewide since Sunday, even… https://t.co/xkBPPHsRfY 1 hour ago

marcetotw

Marcello Cabezas RT @mj_lee: News: Gov. Cuomo says we may be seeing the start of a "possible flattening of the curve" in New York. He says: - # of hospital… 1 hour ago

bekcirustem

bekcirustem RT @ChristinaMR: Gov. Cuomo suggests ‘possible flattening’ of New York coronavirus curve #NYC #nys #coronavirus https://t.co/X5SEDKMLV8 1 hour ago

JohannaBizub

Johanna Bizub RT @JesseRodriguez: Gov. Cuomo says there is a possible flattening of the curve in the death toll for the past 24 hours; total number of ho… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.