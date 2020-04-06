Nuggets vs. Rockets? Here are the NBA matchups if league resumes season with postseason play. Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Resuming the NBA season with the start of the playoff is one option for the league. Most teams had about 15 games left to play in the regular-season schedules when play was halted on March 11, and not everyone had played the same amount of games. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Top U.S. & World News🗽 Nuggets vs. Rockets? Here are the NBA matchups if league resumes season with postseason play. Resuming the NBA seas… https://t.co/6CzdKt9C2C 58 minutes ago News Aggregated Nuggets vs. Rockets? Here are the NBA matchups if league resumes season with postseason play. https://t.co/j9jK9fdu8Q 59 minutes ago