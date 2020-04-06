Global  

Washington returning 400 ventilators for use in New York, other states struggling in coronavirus battle

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Washington returning 400 ventilators for use in New York, other states struggling in coronavirus battleWashington state will return more than 400 of the 500 ventilators it received from the federal government so they can be used in New York and other states fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Will Take Ventilators From Hospitals Not Using Them

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Will Take Ventilators From Hospitals Not Using Them 00:51

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo also says the state is tracking COVID-19 hot spots nightly.

