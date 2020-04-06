Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus stay-at-home order in California has police giving citations to people watching sunset at beach

Coronavirus stay-at-home order in California has police giving citations to people watching sunset at beach

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Nearly two dozen people were issued citations at a beach on Friday for violating California's stay-at-home order meant to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state, according to officials.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Police crack down on social distancing

Police crack down on social distancing 01:47

 Police crack down on social distancing

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KeanuSiamese

Keanu Siamese🇨🇦 Stay Strong Canada🇨🇦 RT @Reuters: The pastor of a church near Baton Rouge summoned his faithful three weeks after Louisiana's governor banned gatherings of 10 p… 4 seconds ago

BoSnerdley

Bo Snerdley Man arrested after bragging 'we don't give a f--k about coronavirus' during party https://t.co/SGGLVSfsXS via @nypost 8 seconds ago

TrickOH

PG O'Hearn RT @MollyBeck: Infectious disease expert in this Plain Dealer story says MI’s in-person voting primary election may be why, among other rea… 27 seconds ago

beryour

Dominus RT @Reuters: The pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church near Baton Rouge held services on Sunday in defiance of a stay-at-home order issued b… 32 seconds ago

TessmerCaleb

big salad RT @shannonrwatts: The Iowa Board of Medicine unanimously recommends the @IAGovernor issue a mandatory order for Iowans to stay home during… 48 seconds ago

RandyCotton10

Randy Cotton Michigan governor considers extension of ‘stay home’ order as coronavirus cases continue to rise https://t.co/YCx6ZuN1sX via @local4news 1 minute ago

Marie1773056

❌Marie1773056❌ RT @rdrhwke: It's really getting old this whining, crying & bitching. Someone needs to make Freddie Flinstone shut his tub of lard azz up.… 1 minute ago

shirleyvols

💒🏈🎶🌻🍑👩‍🌾S~R~K👨‍🌾🍉🏀👨‍👩‍👧🚜🐶🐱🐹 RT @Marc_ymarc: San Diego | Coronavirus stay-at-home order in California has police giving citations to people watching sunset at beach htt… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.