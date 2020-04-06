Recording: When Acting Navy Sec Thomas Modly Called Crozier ‘Stupid,’ Sailors Can Be Heard Shouting ‘What The F***’

Hailed a hero by many of his sailors, former U.S. Navy Captain Brett Crozier was branded “stupid” by his top boss over the weekend in a speech broadcast aboard the ship in Guam, Reuters has learned. Gavino Garay has more.
