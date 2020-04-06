Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > For victims of domestic abuse, coronavirus stay-at-home order may make life riskier, not safer

For victims of domestic abuse, coronavirus stay-at-home order may make life riskier, not safer

azcentral.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Police and domestic abuse hotlines have noted an uptick in domestic violence complaints, at a time when victims have fewer options to leave home.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Domestic Violence Reports Rise In New York State Under Stay-At-Home Order

Coronavirus Update: Domestic Violence Reports Rise In New York State Under Stay-At-Home Order 02:11

 With everybody forced to stay at home, there is a harsh, unintended consequence -- a rise in domestic violence; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RachelChan42br

Rachel Chan RT @MoJGovUK: We're continuing to make changes to provide essential support to victims of domestic abuse during the #coronavirus pandemic.… 20 seconds ago

north_joanna

Joanna North RT @ma_franks: "France is relocating women beaten by their partners into hotels, and has created a secret code word for them to discreetly… 34 seconds ago

fatsparrowcult

FatSparrowCult RT @ManKindInit: This is how to make sure the voice of male victims are also included in a news story led by a focus and statistics on fema… 4 minutes ago

ManKindInit

ManKindInitiative This is how to make sure the voice of male victims are also included in a news story led by a focus and statistics… https://t.co/jn7PFAj9LK 8 minutes ago

wtfiscrackin

wtfiscrackin For victims of domestic abuse, coronavirus stay-at-home order may make life riskier, not safer https://t.co/OBdJ8rwyBS 10 minutes ago

PavelDiallo

Pavel Diallo RT @cnni: France has started encouraging domestic abuse victims to head to drugstores. If they can't talk openly in the store, they can sim… 10 minutes ago

nofeartcic

No Feart RT @safelives_: Domestic abuse charities urgently need additional funding so that they can continue to support victims on the frontline. Th… 11 minutes ago

YouMatterJe

YouMatter RT @PoliceChiefs: For those living with domestic abuse, #Covid19 restrictions will have left them fearful of being even further isolated.… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.