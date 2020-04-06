Global  

U.S. banks grapple with system glitches, paperwork snags as small-business program ends fourth day

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The U.S. government's $350 billion small-business rescue program was plagued by paperwork and technical issues as it lurched to the end of a fourth day on Monday, with some banks experiencing major glitches with the processing system, according to industry groups, bankers and an email seen by Reuters.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Small businesses struggle on first day of Payroll Protection Program

Small businesses struggle on first day of Payroll Protection Program 01:57

 The launch of the Federal government’s $349 billion loan program for small businesses to help pay workers, was met with confusion and even rejection for some in Palm Beach County.

