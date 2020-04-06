Tiger with COVID-19 gets meds, TLC from New York's Bronx Zoo keepers
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Nadia, the tiger who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York, and six other big cats who developed a dry cough at the Bronx Zoo appeared to be on the mend on Monday after doses of medication and tenderness.
Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus After developing a cough, a Tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus. According to CNN, the 4-year-old female tiger, Nadia, is the first of her kind to test positive for the virus. According to the USDA, five other tigers...
