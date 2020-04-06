Global  

Tiger with COVID-19 gets meds, TLC from New York's Bronx Zoo keepers

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Nadia, the tiger who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York, and six other big cats who developed a dry cough at the Bronx Zoo appeared to be on the mend on Monday after doses of medication and tenderness.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:07

 Tiger at New York Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus After developing a cough, a Tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus. According to CNN, the 4-year-old female tiger, Nadia, is the first of her kind to test positive for the virus. According to the USDA, five other tigers...

