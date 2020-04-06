Skydance Media Acquires Ilion Studios’ Madrid-Based Animation Unit Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Skydance Media has acquired Madriad-based Ilion Studios’ animation unit. Under its new home, it will be renamed Skydance Animation Madrid.



Skydance head John Lasseter will now have full control of all aspects of the company’s production, which was already working with Skydance prior to the acquisition.



Lasseter runs Skydance with Holly Edwards. Skydance Animation has grown to expand its production slate and include a roster of talent including “Shrek” director Vicky Jenson, Peggy Holmes, Nathan Greno, Kiel Murray, Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton.



*Also Read:* 'The Office' Executive Producers Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein to Develop Remote Workplace Comedy



“The world is going through an unprecedented and uncertain time. Today’s acquisition marks the culmination of many months of work to build one studio across two continents, with the goal of creating the highest-quality animation, led by best-in-class talent from around the world,” said David Ellison, chief executive officer of Skydance Media. “The addition of Skydance Animation Madrid to our portfolio of businesses underlines my passion and commitment to bringing iconic animated stories and characters to life from some of the most talented artists and voices in the industry.”



“We are excited to expand our partnership with Skydance Animation and to further collaborate with Skydance founder David Ellison and elite talent like John Lasseter and Holly Edwards,” said Ignacio Pérez Dolset, founder, president and chief creative officer of Ilion. “This is a phenomenal growth opportunity for our team in Spain and we’re proud to be an integral part of Skydance’s exciting future.”



