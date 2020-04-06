How to make your own face mask to help stop the spread of the coronavirus

The CDC recommends you cover your mouth to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus. Here's a pattern and instructions to make a face mask.

You Might Like

Tweets about this uuhhhh RT @tccfamilyhealth: Want to make your own face coverings, but have no sewing machine? Don't worry, we have you covered. Check out this eas… 24 seconds ago Cara RT @7News: How to make your own face mask (whether you know how to sew or not) https://t.co/sD2CnRqpYI 36 seconds ago Red Bull Illuminati RT @usatodayDC: We show you how to make your own cloth mask at home (@usatodayDC): https://t.co/YEUPpVcvHm 1 minute ago Jules Make your own Face Mask! https://t.co/AjwS3K5Dfk via @YouTube This is the best face mask that I've found 3 minutes ago purplelady73 RT @ShainaFOX29: Making masks, or know someone who is? Read this if so. https://t.co/nzlNFKBO9u 3 minutes ago Karsten Noziere https://t.co/xCOmza1HKs Must Read 6 minutes ago USA TODAY Politics We show you how to make your own cloth mask at home (@usatodayDC): https://t.co/YEUPpVcvHm 6 minutes ago Tulsa Arts District RT @cityoftulsagov: Make your own cloth face cover in just 30 seconds! You'll need 👉 1 Cloth Bandanna 👉 2 Elastic Hair Ties | Learn about p… 7 minutes ago