Coronavirus Update: NYC COVID-19 Survivor Says Drug Hydroxychloroquine Helped Save His Life Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

James Cannizzaro was in the Intensive Care Unit at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital for 17 days. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Make hydroxychloroquine OTC RT @niro60487270: “It’s like you’re drowning, you’re suffocating ... So that drug [hydroxychloroquine] is really what saved my life, to be… 3 minutes ago Ric Coronavirus Update: NYC COVID-19 Survivor Says Drug Hydroxychloroquine Helped Save His Life https://t.co/ciHLhczmE1 12 minutes ago mteverest Coronavirus Update: NYC COVID-19 Survivor Says Drug Hydroxychloroquine Helped Save His Life https://t.co/EzlkwscO2j 20 minutes ago