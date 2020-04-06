African Americans make up over 70% of Chicago's COVID-19 deaths

African Americans make up 52% of all coronavirus cases in Chicago even though they only account for 30% of the total population. 👓 View full article



Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published 6 days ago African Americans more likely to die from COVID-19, data shows 02:09 Early data from U.S. states shows African Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19, highlighting longstanding disparities in health and inequalities in access to medical care, experts said. Yahaira Jacquez reports.