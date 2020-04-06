Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > African Americans make up over 70% of Chicago's COVID-19 deaths

African Americans make up over 70% of Chicago's COVID-19 deaths

CBS News Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
African Americans make up 52% of all coronavirus cases in Chicago even though they only account for 30% of the total population.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: African Americans more likely to die from COVID-19, data shows

African Americans more likely to die from COVID-19, data shows 02:09

 Early data from U.S. states shows African Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19, highlighting longstanding disparities in health and inequalities in access to medical care, experts said. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.