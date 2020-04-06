The 4-2 ruling from the court puts voting back in place for Tuesday's election.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Hau Nguyen RT @helloitsthao: republican army veteran wesley hunt of tx-07 (western houston metro) raised a massive $920k in the first quarter of 2020… 4 minutes ago Thao Nguyen republican army veteran wesley hunt of tx-07 (western houston metro) raised a massive $920k in the first quarter of… https://t.co/dkMQ40Abny 1 hour ago @AydaSeda RT @CBSNews: 2020 Daily Trail Markers: Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks moving Tuesday's primary https://t.co/5KYwAk8pLh https://t.co/pLLj50L… 4 hours ago EIN Environmental 2020 Daily Trail Markers: Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks moving Tuesday's primary https://t.co/Jr6V71k0OR 4 hours ago