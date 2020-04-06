Global  

Coronavirus Update: Some NYC Teachers Furious They Have To Work On Passover, Good Friday

CBS 2 Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Some New York City teachers are outraged they have to work on two major religious holidays and some may call in sick.
News video: Coronavirus: Teachers, Parents Update School In Session For Passover, Good Friday

Coronavirus: Teachers, Parents Update School In Session For Passover, Good Friday 02:05

 Teachers and parents are speaking out against Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York School Chancellor Richard Carranza deciding to keep schools in session through Passover and Good Friday holidays. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

