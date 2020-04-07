Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Matthew McConaughey’s Virtual Bingo For Seniors Among Social Media Happenings Amid Isolation

Matthew McConaughey’s Virtual Bingo For Seniors Among Social Media Happenings Amid Isolation

CBS 2 Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Bingo night got a little more interesting for residents of a senior living facility in Texas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: TRENDING: Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors

TRENDING: Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors 00:52

 Actor Matthew McConaughey is playing virtual bingo to cheer up some seniors in his home state of Texas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Matthew McConaughey Bingo [Video]

Trending: Matthew McConaughey Bingo

Actor Matthew McConaughey and his family are cheering up seniors in his home state of Texas by playing virtual bingo with them.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published
Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with senior living facility residents [Video]

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with senior living facility residents

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey recently took part in a game of virtual bingo for residents of a senior living facility in Texas.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo for seniors

Matthew McConaughey and his family couldn't leave their home during quarantine to visit a local senior living facility, but they did the next best thing – they...
CBS News

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with Texas senior living facility residents in quarantine

Matthew McConaughey provided a bit of surprise entertainment for residents in quarantine at a Texas senior living facility on Monday amid the coronavirus...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

annikatamkus

annika RT @CBSNews: ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT: Watch Matthew McConaughey host a virtual bingo game for residents at a senior living home in Texas ht… 5 seconds ago

TonyaBowman16

Tonya Bowman RT @ABC: Matthew McConaughey is testing out a whole new set of skills during the coronavirus pandemic—among them, virtual bingo caller at a… 28 seconds ago

samuelxsantos

Samuel Xavier RT @AnnCoulter: What a wonderful thing to do! All celebrities should be like Matthew McConaughey. https://t.co/mvAFVOBSYn 50 seconds ago

countryldy8122

Cynthia Wilder Matthew McConaughey Hosts Virtual Bingo For Isolated Senior Citizens https://t.co/PH2vKPyj1x 57 seconds ago

lstmohecn

Old Sailor RT @ShawnG927: I’ve often said , Matthew McConaughey could do pretty much ANYTHING, and it would be fun! 😂 Here is Matthew doing a virtual… 58 seconds ago

kimberly_kucera

Kim Kucera RT @KTVU: Matthew McConaughey and his family hosted a virtual bingo for seniors at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, e… 1 minute ago

anne1945july

Anne Harrison RT @nowthisnews: Matthew McConaughey led virtual bingo at this senior living home in Texas ❤️ https://t.co/1YB1j9Q9UD 1 minute ago

vicky_dollysmom

Victoria Bueno RT @ABC: Alright, alright, alright! Matthew McConaughey hosted a virtual bingo night for residents at a senior living facility in Texas. ht… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.