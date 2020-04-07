Megyn Kelly Attacks Don Lemon: ‘CNN Still Pretends He Is an Objective News Anchor’ Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Megyn Kelly hasn’t been back on television since her 2018 ouster from her NBC talk show, but she still has plenty to say about the industry and those who still do the job she once held. On Monday, the former Fox News anchor accused CNN’s Don Lemon of being biased.



“CNN still pretends he is an objective news anchor (yeah, sure) while the msm recoils in horror at the bias of Fox/OANN, etc. Who do they think they’re kidding?” she tweeted, linking to an article about Lemon’s on-air frustration over President Donald Trump’s use of White House coronavirus pressers to lecture journalists. (In Kelly’s tweet “msm” refers to “mainstream media.”)



*Also Read:* CNN's Don Lemon Cries Over Chris Cuomo's Coronavirus Diagnosis



Kelly has briefly resurfaced a few times over the past few months, usually to address issues of workplace sexual harassment. She trended briefly on Twitter Tuesday morning for the comments about Lemon, who anchors in primetime, just as she did when she was at Fox News. When she was at Fox News, “The Kelly File” aired at 9 p.m. ET, while Lemon’s “CNN Tonight” aired a 10 p.m. ET.



Lemon is no stranger to headlines about his news delivery, especially when he has a personal connection to stories. Last week, he cried over colleague Chris Cuomo’s coronavirus diagnosis.



A representative for Lemon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kelly’s tweet, which you can see below.







CNN still pretends he is an objective news anchor (yeah, sure) while the msm recoils in horror at the bias of Fox/OANN, etc. Who do they think they’re kidding? https://t.co/JwkhpTUvgs



— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 7, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Megyn Kelly Decries Being 'Cancelled' by NBCUniversal for Blackface Comments



Charlize Theron Calls Megyn Kelly's Reaction to 'Bombshell' 'Validating' After Oscar Nomination



Megyn Kelly Says She Twirled at Roger Ailes' Request: 'God Help Me, I Did It' Megyn Kelly hasn’t been back on television since her 2018 ouster from her NBC talk show, but she still has plenty to say about the industry and those who still do the job she once held. On Monday, the former Fox News anchor accused CNN’s Don Lemon of being biased.“CNN still pretends he is an objective news anchor (yeah, sure) while the msm recoils in horror at the bias of Fox/OANN, etc. Who do they think they’re kidding?” she tweeted, linking to an article about Lemon’s on-air frustration over President Donald Trump’s use of White House coronavirus pressers to lecture journalists. (In Kelly’s tweet “msm” refers to “mainstream media.”)*Also Read:* CNN's Don Lemon Cries Over Chris Cuomo's Coronavirus DiagnosisKelly has briefly resurfaced a few times over the past few months, usually to address issues of workplace sexual harassment. She trended briefly on Twitter Tuesday morning for the comments about Lemon, who anchors in primetime, just as she did when she was at Fox News. When she was at Fox News, “The Kelly File” aired at 9 p.m. ET, while Lemon’s “CNN Tonight” aired a 10 p.m. ET.Lemon is no stranger to headlines about his news delivery, especially when he has a personal connection to stories. Last week, he cried over colleague Chris Cuomo’s coronavirus diagnosis.A representative for Lemon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kelly’s tweet, which you can see below.CNN still pretends he is an objective news anchor (yeah, sure) while the msm recoils in horror at the bias of Fox/OANN, etc. Who do they think they’re kidding? https://t.co/JwkhpTUvgs— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 7, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Megyn Kelly Decries Being 'Cancelled' by NBCUniversal for Blackface CommentsCharlize Theron Calls Megyn Kelly's Reaction to 'Bombshell' 'Validating' After Oscar NominationMegyn Kelly Says She Twirled at Roger Ailes' Request: 'God Help Me, I Did It' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Richard RT @TerrySwoope: @megynkelly Megyn Kelly is more fair to both sides Don Lemon just attacks one side blaming everything on conservatives. Th… 9 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y #MegynKelly Attacks #DonLemon: ‘#CNN Still Pretends He Is an Objective #News Anchor’ https://t.co/JRHetfToLH https://t.co/hlCO1AoOAN 1 hour ago CNN Commentary Fallen star Megyn Kelly attacks CNN's Don Lemon: "CNN still pretends he's an objective news anchor" https://t.co/ZrGiBo7Rsr 1 hour ago Cable News Watch RT @TheWrap: Megyn Kelly Attacks Don Lemon: 'CNN Still Pretends He Is an Objective News Anchor' https://t.co/tNf70b2gMb 1 hour ago TheWrap Megyn Kelly Attacks Don Lemon: 'CNN Still Pretends He Is an Objective News Anchor' https://t.co/tNf70b2gMb 1 hour ago CNN Commentary RT @CommentaryCNN: Megyn Kelly blasts Don Lemon following his monologue on #Trump: "CNN still pretends he's an objective news anchor" https… 2 hours ago CNN Commentary Megyn Kelly blasts Don Lemon following his monologue on #Trump: "CNN still pretends he's an objective news anchor" https://t.co/ZrGiBo7Rsr 3 hours ago CNN Commentary .@MegynKelly, formerly of @FOXNews/ @NBC, attacks @DonLemon: "CNN still pretends he's an objective news anchor" https://t.co/ZrGiBo7Rsr 3 hours ago