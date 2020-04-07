Global  

The Wrap Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Megyn Kelly Attacks Don Lemon: ‘CNN Still Pretends He Is an Objective News Anchor’Megyn Kelly hasn’t been back on television since her 2018 ouster from her NBC talk show, but she still has plenty to say about the industry and those who still do the job she once held. On Monday, the former Fox News anchor accused CNN’s Don Lemon of being biased.

“CNN still pretends he is an objective news anchor (yeah, sure) while the msm recoils in horror at the bias of Fox/OANN, etc. Who do they think they’re kidding?” she tweeted, linking to an article about Lemon’s on-air frustration over President Donald Trump’s use of White House coronavirus pressers to lecture journalists.  (In Kelly’s tweet “msm” refers to “mainstream media.”)

*Also Read:* CNN's Don Lemon Cries Over Chris Cuomo's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Kelly has briefly resurfaced a few times over the past few months, usually to address issues of workplace sexual harassment. She trended briefly on Twitter Tuesday morning for the comments about Lemon, who anchors in primetime, just as she did when she was at Fox News. When she was at Fox News, “The Kelly File” aired at 9 p.m. ET, while Lemon’s “CNN Tonight” aired a 10 p.m. ET.

Lemon is no stranger to headlines about his news delivery, especially when he has a personal connection to stories. Last week, he cried over colleague Chris Cuomo’s coronavirus diagnosis.

A representative for Lemon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kelly’s tweet, which you can see below.



CNN still pretends he is an objective news anchor (yeah, sure) while the msm recoils in horror at the bias of Fox/OANN, etc. Who do they think they’re kidding? https://t.co/JwkhpTUvgs

— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 7, 2020



