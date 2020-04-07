CEO Warns Supply Chain Issues Could Halt Hand Sanitizer Production In Two Weeks Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The U.S. is on the brink of not having enough raw materials to produce life saving hand sanitizer to abate the coronavirus pandemic, says one of the country's top sellers of health and personal care products. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago Harmony Spirits making hand sanitizer They're re-purposing the alcohol to sell hand sanitizer which is in low supply. You Might Like

Tweets about this Jen RT @wjz: The U.S. is on the brink of not having enough raw materials to produce life saving hand sanitizer to abate the coronavirus pandemi… 24 minutes ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore The U.S. is on the brink of not having enough raw materials to produce life saving hand sanitizer to abate the coro… https://t.co/NXrv8jAmLV 31 minutes ago CBS Detroit CEO Warns Supply Chain Issues Could Halt Hand Sanitizer Production In Two Weeks https://t.co/7V8iL6P3yH 2 hours ago cwphilly (CBS Local) — The U.S. is on the brink of not having enough raw materials to produce life saving hand sanitizer to… https://t.co/9u1jIOu7OU 2 hours ago Steven Shulman CEO Warns Supply Chain Issues Could Halt Hand Sanitizer Production In Two Weeks The U.S. is on the brink of not ha… https://t.co/2HoDr8T3pt 2 hours ago automotive CEO Warns Supply Chain Issues Could Halt Hand Sanitizer Production In Two Weeks https://t.co/tscEcj4Ijp 3 hours ago Atthe Beach RT @CBSMiami: The U.S. is on the brink of not having enough raw materials to produce life saving hand sanitizer to abate the coronavirus pa… 3 hours ago CBS4 Miami The U.S. is on the brink of not having enough raw materials to produce life saving hand sanitizer to abate the coro… https://t.co/kcTLlso8BG 3 hours ago