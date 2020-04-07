Global  

CEO Warns Supply Chain Issues Could Halt Hand Sanitizer Production In Two Weeks

cbs4.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The U.S. is on the brink of not having enough raw materials to produce life saving hand sanitizer to abate the coronavirus pandemic, says one of the country's top sellers of health and personal care products.
Credit: KIMT - Published
News video: Harmony Spirits making hand sanitizer

Harmony Spirits making hand sanitizer

 They're re-purposing the alcohol to sell hand sanitizer which is in low supply.

