Rising LA Rapper Mac P Dawg Shot Dead at 24, Shoreline Mafia Members Say

The Wrap Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Rising LA Rapper Mac P Dawg Shot Dead at 24, Shoreline Mafia Members SayMac P Dawg, an up-and-coming rapper who was an associate of the L.A.-based Shoreline Mafia hip-hop crew, was shot dead Monday night, according to record executive Adam Grandmaison and members of the group. He was 24.

The Los Angeles Police Department declined to comment on reports of the rapper’s death Tuesday morning, but Grandmaison and members of Shoreline Mafia confirmed his death via social media late Monday and early Tuesday.

“Shoreline Mafia associate @MACPDAWG was gunned down in LA tonight. Rest In Peace,” tweeted Grandmaison, also known as Adam22, who founded the record label No Jump in partnership with Atlantic Records, where Shoreline Mafia is signed.

Shoreline Mafia also posted a tribute to him on their official Instagram page along with a portrait of him depicted as an angel. The caption reads “RIP MAC P.”

*Also Read:* Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

Fenix Flexin, a member of Shoreline Mafia whose real name is Fenix Rypinski, also gave a tribute to Mac P. on Tuesday. “Speechless bro love u always, macpforever,” he wrote.

Mac P Dawg had just released a new music video on Friday for a song called “Salt Shaker” featuring rapper Doley Bernays.

Last month, he released the music video for a new song called “Same Kid” featuring the rapper Bayline. He had also dropped music videos with both Fenix Flexin and fellow Shoreline Mafia member Ohgeesy last year.



Shoreline Mafia associate @MACPDAWG was gunned down in LA tonight. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/mobXn4SidE

— adam22 (@adam22) April 7, 2020




View this post on Instagram

RIP MAC P ????????????????????????

A post shared by SHORELINE MAFIA (@shorelinemafia) on Apr 7, 2020 at 6:25am PDT




View this post on Instagram

???? speechless bro love u always , macpforever ????

A post shared by Fenix Flexin (@fenix_flexin) on Apr 6, 2020 at 11:41pm PDT



