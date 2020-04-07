Global  

CEO Warns Supply Chain Issues Could Halt Hand Sanitizer Production In Two Weeks

CBS 2 Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The U.S. is on the brink of not having enough raw materials to produce life saving hand sanitizer to abate the coronavirus pandemic, says one of the country's top sellers of health and personal care products.
👓 View full article
0
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published
News video: Tucson brewery halts beer production, starts making hand sanitizer

Tucson brewery halts beer production, starts making hand sanitizer 02:00

 A brewery in Tucson is halting their production of alcoholic beverages and is producing hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

