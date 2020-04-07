Trump removes inspector general overseeing implementation of $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief: Politico Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

President Donald Trump has removed the inspector general who was named to oversee implementation of the $2.3 trillion coronavirus economic relief, Politico reported on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this