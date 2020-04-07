Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Pam Abdy Tapped as MGM’s Motion Picture Group President

Pam Abdy Tapped as MGM’s Motion Picture Group President

The Wrap Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Pam Abdy Tapped as MGM’s Motion Picture Group PresidentVeteran film executive Pamela Abdy is joining MGM as Motion Picture Group President, Chairman Michael de Luca announced Tuesday.

She will oversee development, production and post-production for all of MGM and Orion films, and will report to De Luca.

More to come…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

castlekitten47

Sharon Disador🦋 RT @TheWrap: Pam Abdy Tapped as MGM's Motion Picture Group President https://t.co/BBqFc3zVgF 22 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Pam Abdy Tapped as MGM’s Motion Picture Group President https://t.co/oEeYijgy9a via @TheWrap https://t.co/SxO9vQubPn 58 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Pam Abdy Tapped as MGM’s Motion Picture Group President https://t.co/oy2HckevBa via @TheWrap https://t.co/i1RBbwkCDN 1 hour ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Pam Abdy Tapped as MGM’s Motion Picture Group President https://t.co/i9I7i5vI5N https://t.co/kP4SIxk0ml 1 hour ago

leayardum

Lea Yardum Pam Abdy Tapped as MGM's Motion Picture Group President https://t.co/yyHoxMQc5C 1 hour ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Pam Abdy Tapped as MGM's Motion Picture Group President https://t.co/BBqFc3zVgF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.