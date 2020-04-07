Global  

Trump ousts inspector general tasked with overseeing coronavirus funds

CBS News Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Glenn Fine is being replaced as acting Pentagon inspector general, thereby removing him from the committee overseeing $2.2 trillion in spending.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. watchdog vows 'aggressive' oversight after Trump fires intel official

U.S. watchdog vows 'aggressive' oversight after Trump fires intel official 01:18

 The top U.S. federal watchdog vowed on Saturday to continue to conduct "aggressive" independent oversight of government agencies, after President Donald Trump fired the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community late Friday night. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

