Bill Gates Vows To Spend Billions To Develop A COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘Our Early Money Can Accelerate Things’

cbs4.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropic billionaire Bill Gates says his foundation will invest billions to fund factories that will develop a vaccine to stop COVID-19.
 Microsoft co-founder and philanthropic billionaire Bill Gates says his foundation will invest billions to fund factories that will develop a vaccine to stop COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

