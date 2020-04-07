Global  

More than 1,300 FDNY members back at work after coronavirus-related absences

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020
More than 1,300 New York City Fire Department members who reported testing positive for the coronavirus, were exposed to it, or were suspected of having it are now back on the job. 
