Bill Gates Vows To Spend Billions To Develop A COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘Our Early Money Can Accelerate Things’

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropic billionaire Bill Gates says his foundation will invest billions to fund factories that will develop a vaccine to stop COVID-19. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 9 hours ago Bill Gates Vows To Spend Billions To Develop A COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘Our Early Money Can Accelerate Things’ 01:07 Microsoft co-founder and philanthropic billionaire Bill Gates says his foundation will invest billions to fund factories that will develop a vaccine to stop COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.