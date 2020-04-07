Global  

Bill Gates Vows To Spend Billions To Develop A COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘Our Early Money Can Accelerate Things’

CBS 2 Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropic billionaire Bill Gates says his foundation will invest billions to fund factories that will develop a vaccine to stop COVID-19.
 Microsoft co-founder and philanthropic billionaire Bill Gates says his foundation will invest billions to fund factories that will develop a vaccine to stop COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

