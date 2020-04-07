'Man of character and dignity': Civil rights icon John Lewis endorses Joe Biden on Wisconsin primary day

John Lewis Endorses Joe Biden for President Rep. Lewis endorsed the former Vice President during a call with reporters on Monday. Rep. John Lewis, via 'The Hill' Rep. John Lewis, via 'The Hill' Lewis, who is imploring Americans to "vote like we never ever, ever voted before," thinks Biden should...
