'Man of character and dignity': Civil rights icon John Lewis endorses Joe Biden on Wisconsin primary day

Delawareonline Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Rep. John Lewis is the latest top Democratic official to publicly back Joe Biden. Lewis' endorsement comes the same day as the Wisconsin primary.
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: John Lewis Endorses Joe Biden for President

John Lewis Endorses Joe Biden for President 01:08

 John Lewis Endorses Joe Biden for President Rep. Lewis endorsed the former Vice President during a call with reporters on Monday. Rep. John Lewis, via 'The Hill' Rep. John Lewis, via 'The Hill' Lewis, who is imploring Americans to "vote like we never ever, ever voted before," thinks Biden should...

