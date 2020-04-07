Thomas Modly doubled down on his speech before ultimately apologizing

You Might Like

Tweets about this James D'Angelo RT @DailyCaller: Thomas Modly Reportedly Resigns As Acting Navy Secretary Following Leaked Speech Where He Trashed Crozier https://t.co/V0C… 10 minutes ago Hugues Jeannot Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly reportedly resigns after calling the ousted captain of a COVID-19-stricken carri… https://t.co/iZfYqEzmKB 11 minutes ago Delmar57 RT @Bluepopcorn8: Thomas Modly Reportedly Resigns As Acting Navy Secretary Following Leaked Speech Where He Trashed Crozier https://t.co/Nq… 15 minutes ago Hugues Jeannot Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly reportedly resigns after calling the ousted captain of a COVID-19-stricken carri… https://t.co/dfhTrHuJkP 15 minutes ago Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly reportedly resigns after calling the ousted captain of a COVID-19-stricken carri… https://t.co/9RvJZAC48c 17 minutes ago Blue_popcorn ⭐⭐⭐ Thomas Modly Reportedly Resigns As Acting Navy Secretary Following Leaked Speech Where He Trashed Crozier… https://t.co/lblC38Jytf 23 minutes ago Yvonne Reilly Bachmore Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly reportedly resigns after calling the ousted captain of a COVID-19-stricken carri… https://t.co/Fur3hXnxLD 29 minutes ago John Jack James Tres Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly reportedly resigns after calling the ousted captain of a COVID-19-stricken carri… https://t.co/lptr9D0Igf 30 minutes ago