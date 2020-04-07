The decision allows the ban while litigation continues. Top state Republican officials have said abortion is an elective procedure and should be suspended to save medical supplies during the pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mary In the Pacific Northwest RT @Bone_Brake: FEDERAL EXECUTION got a boost Tuesday from a U.S. Appeals Court 2-1 vote from 3 panel judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals f… 24 minutes ago Timothy Kovacs Federal Appeals Court Panel Reaffirms Texas Abortion Ban Under Coronavirus Limits https://t.co/VeK6lXVLhZ https://t.co/7vmSR41yo3 39 minutes ago It's the Constitution, Stupid! RT @politico: An appeals court panel has voted, 2-1, to overturn an injunction against the Trump administration’s plan to restart federal e… 53 minutes ago Femme Malheureuse RT @jenhab: A federal appeals panel has allowed Texas to ban nearly all abortions because of coronavirus, teeing up a potential Supreme Cou… 1 hour ago WCMU Public Radio Federal Appeals Court Panel Clears Path To Executions, Throwing Out Lower Court Order https://t.co/FRS401qEsj 1 hour ago Suited Gladiators NPR News: Federal Appeals Court Panel Clears Path To Executions, Throwing Out Lower Court Order https://t.co/bFpUyzxITK 1 hour ago