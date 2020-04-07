Global  

Jack Dorsey Vows to Donate $1 Billion to Fight the Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The founder of Twitter and Square said he was putting nearly a third of his total wealth toward the effort.
